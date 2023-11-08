Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza raises $75,471

News release

Child & Family Center announced that its Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence on Oct. 14 raised $75,471.

Over 400 community members participated in the event, which began with a pancake breakfast prepared by the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary. A domestic violence survivor shared her personal story prior to the walk. Awards were presented to Aida Weinstein for raising the most money for her team, $10,100; Kris Huber for raising $7,000 for the Pup-a-Palooza; and The Bar Method for the most team members.

There was a parade of all the furry friends in attendance, with awards for Best Dressed Pups and Purplest Pet.

“Special thanks to presenting sponsor Hello Subaru and their 51 team members who joined the walk, and to an anonymous donor who generously gave $10,000 following the event to help exceed the $70,000 goal,” read a news release from Child & Family Center.

“We are so grateful to all or our sponsors, donors and walkers who supported the event. Each year it continues to grow and we hope folks will join us again next year. Special thanks to our event co-chairs Debra Fishburn and Cristy Collins-Parker for doing a fantastic job,” CEO Nikki Buckstead said in the release.

The event helps provide funding for the center’s domestic violence program, which helps survivors and their children in Santa Clarita and Palmdale who are escaping family violence. Services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency response with law enforcement and at hospitals, crisis intervention, safety planning and Santa Clarita’s only 30-day emergency shelter.

Survivors are given material and emotional support through the recovery process including free counseling, food and clothing, legal assistance with temporary restraining orders and court accompaniment, and transitional housing assistance.

For more information on Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.