City announces block grants available

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the 2024-25 Notice of Funding Availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2024-25 Community Development Block Grant funding.

The city invites nonprofit organizations that serve low- and moderate-income residents to attend an informational meeting to learn more about the program and to receive a funding application for the 2024-25 program year.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city with CDBG funding, which is primarily intended to benefit low- and moderate-income residents. The city awards a portion of this allocation through grants to eligible nonprofit organizations to provide services and resources for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents. Individuals and for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply.

The city requires interested applicants to attend one of two scheduled Zoom informational meetings to learn more about applying for and how to receive funding. Following the meeting, the city will provide interested applicants with a funding application. Meetings are scheduled as follows:

• Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information, including the Zoom meeting link, passcode and where to RSVP, visit the city’s website at SantaClarita.gov/Housing.

Every five years, the city develops a CDBG strategic planning document called the Consolidated Plan. The Con Plan sets priorities for how CDBG funds will be used. In addition, each year the city conducts a community needs assessment and develops a CDBG Annual Action Plan. The AAP outlines how the annual allocation of CDBG funds will be spent and establishes goals for the number of individuals served.

This NOFA allows community-based organizations the opportunity to apply for funds to serve low- and moderate-income residents as part of the AAP during the Program Year of July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. All proposals must address a Con Plan Priority and meet a variety of other cross-cutting federal regulations, including compliance with reporting and record-keeping requirements. Only residents of the city of Santa Clarita may be served by any CDBG funding awarded.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s CDBG program or the funding application process, contact Project Technician Donya Plazo by email at [email protected] or by phone at 661-255-4368.