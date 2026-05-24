Woman trapped in vehicle, transported to hospital 

A woman was trapped in a vehicle after hitting multiple parked cars on Mandan Street near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country in the early hours of Sunday, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call went out around 4:11 a.m. when first responders were dispatched to the scene, according to Sgt. R. Arambulo, who declined to give his first name, with the station.

Video courtesy of Dillon Foster/For The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 4:09 a.m. to the scene, according to Capt. Aaron Katon, spokesman for the Fire Department. Katon confirmed there was one transport.

The call closed at 5:18 p.m., Katon said.

There was no suspicion of DUI at the time of this publication, Arambulo said. When asked if she suffered a medical emergency, he could not confirm it.

First responders were dispatched to a call of a woman who was trapped in her vehicle on Mandan Street and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, Calif. Photo courtesy of Dillon Foster/For The Signal

Dillon Foster, owner of SCV Scanner, was a witness on the scene and administered first aid to the woman until firefighters arrived.

Arambulo added that the woman was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by firefighters at the scene.