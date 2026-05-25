Newhall district receives annual security report 

The Newhall School District received its annual security report during a recent governing board meeting from Los Angeles County Safety and Security Services, a public safety and patrol service aimed at helping increase campus safety and security.

During the May 12 meeting, the board also voted to approve the continuation of the Los Angeles County Safety and Security Services contract. Governing board member Isaiah Talley made a motion for the approval and governing board clerk Suzan T. Solomon seconded. Governing board member Ernesto Smith was not present during the meeting.

The annual cost of the service is set to be $41,876 and will be paid out of the district’s general fund with an additional $15,900 for patrolling services during school hours and holidays.

According to a presentation given by Daniel Rodriguez, president and CEO of the agency, the Newhall district had a total of 28 calls for service from July 2025 up until April. The calls for service included trespassing incidents, parking violations, maintenance reports, and other school activity reports.

Trespassing incidents were reported at Old Orchard Elementary School, Oak Hills Elementary, Valencia Valley Elementary School, and the Newhall district office, according to Rodriguez, but all trespassers were escorted off the properties without further incident and they usually occurred during non-school hours.

Rodriguez also noted that Newhall Elementary School has been known to have a higher number of trespassing incidents over the years, with some of them being juveniles climbing on the campus rooftops, but none were reported this year.

Valencia Valley Elementary School also had an incident this past year with children riding e-bikes after hours while also playing loud music and hanging around in the green area of the campus, Rodriguez said.

“Looking at this report and thinking back to what was going on when we first contacted you, but I think that vandalism and trespassing have hugely declined. You have some incidents of course, but I think there’s a definite decline in those types of incidents and then the importance to assist the district and the school sites with behaviors unbecoming to the community,” Solomon said to Rodriguez following the presentation.

When the Los Angeles County Safety and Security Services responds to a call of suspicious activity near a school campus, the responding safety officer checks the entire premises in a span of 15 to 25 minutes, Rodriguez said.

Talley thanked Rodriguez for the service they provide to the district and how their preventative measures keep students and school sites safe before he motioned for approval.

The next governing board meeting to the Newhall School District is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the office is located at 25375 Orchard Village Road.