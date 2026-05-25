Memorial Day parade in Washington marks America’s 250th birthday 

By Emel Akan

Contributing Writer

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered along Constitution Avenue on Monday for the Memorial Day parade, where veterans, military personnel, 9/11 survivors, and first responders marched together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Despite the rain, people from across the country came together to watch the nation’s largest Memorial Day event and pay tribute to the roughly 1.3 million military service members who fought and died for the United States.

This year’s parade, the 22nd edition, was sponsored by Boeing and hosted by the American Veterans Center.

It also celebrated America’s 250th anniversary, featuring military units and floats, veterans’ groups, marching bands and classic vehicles.

“As we look ahead to Independence Day, it’s the sacrifices we commemorate on Memorial Day that made all those freedoms possible,” said Tim Holbert, president of the American Veterans Center.

Today’s Memorial Day event carried special weight as many military personnel are stationed worldwide, including those deployed to Operation Epic Fury in the Middle East. Holbert emphasized the importance of honoring their sacrifices.

“It’s not just something from the mists of time when we look and see the reenactors from the Civil War, and even our World War II veterans here in that generation, it’s a reminder that this is happening today and now, and to be grateful for those who are putting themselves in harm’s way on the front lines,” Holbert said.

Throughout its history, the United States has fought 12 major wars and numerous smaller battles, the latest of which was Operation Epic Fury.

The parade began promptly at 10 a.m. EDT at 7th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue, next to the National Archives building. It concluded near the Washington Monument and the White House and lasted more than two hours.

Before the parade began, the stage hosted performances by pop singer Ryan Cabrera, “America’s Got Talent” finalist Drake Milligan, and country music singer Clay Walker. They were joined by Max Impact, the U.S. Air Force’s rock band.

This year marks 85 years since America entered World War II, 75 years since the Korean War, and more than 50 years since the Vietnam War.

On Monday, President Donald Trump also observed Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns and delivering remarks.

This year’s parade featured grand marshals, including actor and philanthropist Gary Sinise, Tony Award winner Joe Mantegna, and Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Shawn Johnson East.

This year’s event also marked 35 years since Desert Storm, a military campaign led by the United States and its allies against Iraq, and 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed 2,977 people and injured thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.