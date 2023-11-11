City expected to OK subdivision in Canyon Country 

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to sign off on a plan to subdivide a property for commercial units in Canyon Country.

The owner of a 20,000-square-foot commercial building at 17909 Soledad Canyon Road, about a block east of Galeton Road, is requesting permission to subdivide his building.

The change, which was requested by local contractor Intertex, was first approved by the city’s Planning Commission in May.

“The project would allow the property owner to have the option to sell each individual condominium/airspace unit, as opposed to leasing each unit,” according to an agenda report for the project by city Case Planner Marlene Mancia created in May when it was approved by the city’s Planning Commission.

The applicant is not proposing any alteration or construction as a part of this application, according to city officials.

During the Planning Commission hearing in May, a neighbor on nearby Nearbrook Street mentioned a concern about the lights from the current medical office building and expressed concern about having to contact up to 10 different people if there’s an issue.

In response, planning chair Renee Berlin confirmed with staff the conversion would require the creation of a property owners association, which would have publicly posted contact information. An agenda item for the project also discusses city approval of covenants, conditions and restrictions “to ensure continued maintenance of all common areas and drainage devices within the project site.”