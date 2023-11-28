City expected to OK work on McBean near hospital 

The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve a project intended to improve traffic circulation on McBean Parkway near Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to city officials.

The proposed McBean Parkway Realignment Project is intended to improve traffic from Orchard Village Road as well as the hospital’s egress.

“The project will realign the existing medians east and west of Orchard Village Road and install street improvements along the frontage of HMNH, providing for the addition of a dedicated right-turn pocket on westbound McBean Parkway into the hospital for improved emergency services access,” according to an agenda report prepared by Shannon Pickett of the city’s Public Works Department.

The work is also going to result in a dedicated right-turn pocket from eastbound McBean Parkway onto southbound Orchard Village Road to improve eastbound afternoon traffic on McBean Parkway.

City officials said the work is part of the Henry Mayo Hospital Master Plan and supports the city’s strategic plan, Santa Clarita 2025, according to Pickett’s report.

The plan was first created in 2017, according to the city, but awaited funding until the city received a $1.12 million grant through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The city credited Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, with his help in securing the funding through the act’s “Community Project Funding/Congressionally Directed Spending.”