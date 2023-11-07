City to honor veterans in Saturday ceremony

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military and their families at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.

The ceremony will include an opportunity to hear from members of the City Council, Air Force and Korean War veteran Richard Myers, as well as a special reading by Jerry Rhodes as a sign of respect for prisoners of war and those missing in action. There will also be a changing of the flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355 and Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines.

Actress and musician Jan Daley, who accompanied Bob Hope on a USO tour to Vietnam, will serve as the master of ceremonies and sing the national anthem. The event will also include patriotic performances of “You Belong to Me” and “I Believe” from Olive Branch Theatricals. Other featured speakers include Cantor Michael Freed and the Rev. Stephen Meadors.

The Veterans Day ceremony is a collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and American Legion Post 507, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders, Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, Blue Star Mothers of America, Santa Clarita Chapter No. 46, College of the Canyons Veterans Program, Disabled American Veterans, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus, Santa Clarita Assembly 2421, Prayer Angels for the Military, Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial Inc., Santa Clarita Valley Veteran Services Collaborative, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, VFW Post 6885, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Young Marines.

For more information about the Veterans Day ceremony, contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.