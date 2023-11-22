Deputies: 21-year-old arrested on suspicion of assault after sending one to the hospital 

A 21-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury after an argument escalated, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Friday at approximately at 3:13 a.m. deputies responded to the 24800 block of The Old Road in response to a call reporting a disturbance.  

Deputies learned during the investigation that a verbal argument broke out between two men.  

“It was reported that the suspect threw a hot liquid beverage at the victim,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

The victim sustained injury and was treated at a local hospital.  

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication. 

