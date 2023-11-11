Deputies: 35-year-old man arrested after stealing trailer 

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges after stealing a trailer on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Banks, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station who declined to provide his first name, at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday deputies responded to a call for service reporting that a victim witnessed his trailer being driven off his property by an unknown suspect who drove over his gas meter upon departure.

An Instagram post made by the SCV Sheriff’s Station detailed that the victim attempted to follow but had lost sight of the suspect after getting on Interstate 5. Deputies responded minutes later and located the suspect traveling southbound on the I-5, south of McBean Parkway.

“Before the deputies could initiate a felony traffic stop, the suspect stopped, ditched the stolen truck and trailer, and ran westbound off the freeway and attempted to hide in a large brush area,” read the Instagram post. “A containment was quickly established surrounding the suspect and he was detained without incident.”

The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, vehicle theft, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. He was subsequently booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.