Deputies: Apartment resident arrested after threatening neighbor 

A 38-year-old Valencia resident was arrested on suspicion of “terrorize causing fear” after threatening a neighbor at the Portofino apartment complex on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 24400 block of Valencia Boulevard on Halloween at 10:48 p.m. regarding a “vandalism now” call. The call detailed a man had broken a window to the victim’s apartment and was banging on the door.

The victim and suspect engaged in a verbal argument.

“The suspect then grabbed a glass bottle and broke it,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “He then picked up a piece of glass and threatened the victim with it.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of “terrorize causing fear” and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was cited and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.

His original bail was set at $100,000.