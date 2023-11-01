Deputies: Canyon Country resident arrested after revealing vehicle was stolen 

A 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of taking one’s vehicle without permission on Monday after a welfare check, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 12:22 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue.

Deputies approached the vehicle upon arrival and saw the vehicle was on, but no key was in the ignition. They further contacted the male driver to check on his welfare.

The driver revealed to the deputies that the vehicle he was in was stolen, according to Borbon. The suspect was detained.

Deputies recovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of taking one’s vehicle without permission and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He was subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.