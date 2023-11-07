Deputies: Canyon Country resident arrested in connection with stolen motorcycle 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 33-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday deputies were patrolling the Castaic area when they observed a man driving a motorcycle.  

“During investigation, it was reported that the motorcycle was stolen,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

The man was detained and found in possession of drug paraphernalia.  

He was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He was subsequently released on Monday.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

