Deputies: Canyon Country resident arrested in connection with stolen motorcycle 

A 33-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday deputies were patrolling the Castaic area when they observed a man driving a motorcycle.

“During investigation, it was reported that the motorcycle was stolen,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

The man was detained and found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He was subsequently released on Monday.