Deputies: LA resident arrested after not returning company vehicle

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 49-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement exceeding $400 on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road on Friday at approximately 8 a.m. in regards to a report of a stolen vehicle.  

“It was reported that the suspect did not return the vehicle on the scheduled date back to the company,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement exceeding $400 and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect was subsequently cited to appear in court at a later date. 

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS