Deputies: LA resident arrested after not returning company vehicle

A 49-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement exceeding $400 on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road on Friday at approximately 8 a.m. in regards to a report of a stolen vehicle.

“It was reported that the suspect did not return the vehicle on the scheduled date back to the company,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement exceeding $400 and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect was subsequently cited to appear in court at a later date.