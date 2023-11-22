Deputies set up containment for reported burglary suspect 

By Tyler Wainfeld and Rylee Kelemen

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were setting up a containment Wednesday morning near the intersection of Drayton Street and Railroad Avenue as they searched for a reported burglary suspect, according to Los Angeles County emergency radio dispatch traffic.

The suspect, according to radio traffic, was wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans and a black hat.

Deputies reportedly engaged in a foot pursuit at approximately 10:20 a.m. The suspect had not been found as of the publication of this story.

According to reports from the scene, deputies are stopping cars near and in front of the Old Town Newhall Library to search the trunks of the vehicles.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.