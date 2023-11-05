Deputies: Vehicle loses control doing ‘doughnuts’ on Town Center Drive; several injured

By Signal Staff

Several people were injured when an SUV doing “doughnuts” on Town Center Drive lost control and struck at least one person shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials.

The SUV left the scene, and shortly thereafter sheriff’s deputies stopped an SUV on Magic Mountain Parkway and detained two women — the driver and a passenger — on suspicion of DUI, said Sgt. Sherry Clark of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Clark said the incident began with a disturbance in the Black and Blue restaurant, and afterward two females in a newer-model white Honda CRV were doing doughnuts at the corner on Town Center Drive in front of Black and Blue.

One person was “slightly” struck, Clark said, and several others were injured while trying to get out of the way. No serious injuries were reported and no one was transported to a hospital, she said.

The SUV left the scene but was subsequently stopped by sheriff’s deputies, and the two occupants were arrested on suspicion of DUI.

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.