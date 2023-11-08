Health screening event scheduled Jan. 2

News release
Santa Clarita Valley residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions at a health screening event scheduled to be offered by Life Line Mobile Screening on Jan. 2.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
- Diabetes risk.
- Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
The event is to be held at the Embassy Suites, 28508 Westinghouse Place, Valencia.
Package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with attendees to create a package that is right for the individual based on age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required and more information is available by calling 877-237-1287 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com.