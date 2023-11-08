Health screening event scheduled Jan. 2

News release

Santa Clarita Valley residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions at a health screening event scheduled to be offered by Life Line Mobile Screening on Jan. 2.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

Diabetes risk.

Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

The event is to be held at the Embassy Suites, 28508 Westinghouse Place, Valencia.

Package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with attendees to create a package that is right for the individual based on age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required and more information is available by calling 877-237-1287 or visiting www.lifelinescreening.com.