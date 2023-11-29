International Friendship Center to host Christmas Banquet

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

The International Friendship Center is hosting its 11th annual Christmas Banquet on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center.

Peter Pereira, the president and CEO of Global Hope Partners, will be speaking, and award-winning actress Divya Vani will be giving a testimony.

The Messeck Family Singers and other prominent singers will be singing Christmas carols, and there will be cultural dance performances, according to the event organizers.

Interested attendees are asked to RSVP to 661-645-2985 by Thursday, Nov. 30.