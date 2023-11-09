Local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma donates Jared Boxes to HMNH

From left: Officers of Delta Kappa Gamma Penni Perrault and Jeannie Curtiss; Rene Leon, foundation manager; and Monica Goodwin, director of nursing administration. Courtesy photo.
News release 

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received Jared boxes for the pediatric patients at the hospital from the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International.   

The mission of the Jared Box Project is to entertain and put a smile on the faces of children in the hospital. They are boxes filled with toys and games for pediatric patients.  

“We appreciate the Jared Box project for our young patients and visitors. We are overwhelmed with the community support,” Rene Leon, foundation manager for the HMNH Foundation, said in a news release from the Delta Kappa Gamma chapter. 

The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, Eta Rho, is part of an honorary professional organization of women educators whose membership includes over 110,000 members worldwide. The mission is to promote professional and personal growth for women educators. They support the community through local projects like the Jared Boxes. 

