Members of L.A. Kings to visit The Cube

News release

In coordination with the “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour,” The Cube is scheduled Saturday to host two to three current L.A. Kings players from 2 to 3 p.m.

Local ice athletes who are members of the Special Needs Athletes and Peers Hockey Club will get an opportunity to work one-on-one with players from the L.A. Kings. Residents and visitors are invited to visit The Cube and watch this practice.

The “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour” showcases opportunities within the sport of ice hockey in the Los Angeles area, including for disabled, special needs and underserved athletes as well as affordable entry hockey.

“As partners with the L.A. Kings, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to offer inclusive and dynamic programming for all residents and visitors at The Cube and is honored to provide opportunities like this for our ice athletes,” read a news release from the city.

Members of the public are invited as spectators only — there will not be an opportunity for attendees to interact with the athletes. For more information about the practice, or about the SNAP Hockey Club, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-2823.