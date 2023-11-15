Metrolink’s Holiday Express Train returns Dec. 9

News release

Metrolink’s Holiday Express Train will return this fall, spreading holiday cheer across Southern California with an interactive, family-friendly experience. Holiday Express Trains are specially ticketed round-trip rides featuring festive decorations, recognizable holiday-themed characters, carolers and onboard and host-station activities for all ages.

“We received an extraordinary response from riders when we first introduced the Holiday Express Train in 2019, and we’re thrilled to announce its return this fall,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a news release. “Not only is the Holiday Express Train back, it’s bigger and better. We’re adding four extra trips, including first-time service on the 91/Perris Valley Line, and increasing our capacity from six to eight passenger cars so that more riders can join in the festivities.”

In total, eight Holiday Express Train trips, ranging in length from 60 to 100 minutes, will take place over four Saturdays in November and December, leaving from Metrolink stations in Perris, Rancho Cucamonga, Simi Valley, Burbank and Laguna Niguel.

The Holiday Express Train visits the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Dec. 9, on the Antelope Valley Line. The train departs the Burbank-Downtown Station and then travels to the Newhall Station and back to Burbank, departing at 4:20 p.m. and returning to Burbank at 5:35 p.m.; host-station activities begin at 3 p.m.

Additional trains on other lines not serving the Santa Clarita Valley include:

• Saturday, Nov. 25 – 91/Perris Valley Line.

• Saturday, Dec. 2 – San Bernardino Line.

• Saturday, Dec. 9 – Ventura County Line.

• Saturday, Dec. 16 – Orange County Line.

Holiday Express Train tickets are on sale at $25 per person. Children 2 years old and younger ride free provided they sit on a parent’s lap. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold onsite at the host stations. Only passengers with valid Holiday Express Train tickets will be permitted to board. Each car will have assigned seating, and riders can choose their seats at the point of purchase.

Ticketholders should arrive 45 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time to receive their wristbands. Festive, family-friendly activities, including musical performances, holiday-themed balloon twisters and crafting tables, will be available onsite at the station for attendees to enjoy ahead of boarding.

Metrolink is partnering with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Spark of Love Toy Drive. Holiday Express Train riders are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation. Collection bins will be marked at all host stations.

Visit metrolinktrains.com/holidaytrain to learn more and purchase tickets.