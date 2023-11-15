Officer accused of sharing nude photos due back in court 



A police officer accused of posting and sharing nude pictures of his now ex-wife without her consent while they were married is due back Wednesday in a Santa Clarita courthouse, where he’s facing six misdemeanor charges.

The Los Angeles Police Department also issued a statement that indicated, regarding its investigation into the claims of nude photo-sharing among its officers, it considers the matter closed and is not releasing any information, citing confidentiality laws that protect law enforcement officers’ personnel records from disclosure.

LAPD Officer Brady Lamas, 46, of Santa Clarita, was arrested last year after his wife — also an LAPD officer — found evidence on his phone that he was sending nude pictures of her and himself in online chats, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

The court docket has Lamas scheduled to set a date for his pretrial hearing.

Sworn statements in documents from the couple’s divorce proceedings indicate that Lamas’ victim found information on the phone that indicated several of their coworkers were involved in the photo-sharing, including some who leered and made offensive statements.

The police department issued a statement in December that stated it was launching an internal investigation into the incident. The county District Attorney’s Office and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department also investigated.

A statement issued Tuesday by the department regarding Lamas’ status with the LAPD indicated he is “currently employed full-time Police Officer II.”

An LAPD official issued a statement Tuesday that said the LAPD identified the individuals involved, and would not discuss the results of its investigation publicly.

“The department has concluded its investigation into this matter and has identified involved employees,” according to a statement attributed to Officer Cervantes of the LAPD’s Media Relation Division. “Due to confidentiality involving personnel matters, we cannot provide any additional details.”