One car crash to 75 years of love  

Picture this. You’re at a party you organized and all of a sudden you see this girl. You two get to talking and one thing leads to another — you let her drive your car.

In the dark of the night, she ends up hitting a parked car. Something that would normally make a person think twice ended up being just the opposite.

“Absolutely not!” said Herman Green when asked whether this was a deal breaker.

This is the story of how Herman met his wife Florence Green in 1945. Just a few days shy of their actual marriage anniversary, Herman and Florence celebrated 75 years of marriage at Don Cuco Mexican Restaurant on Saturday surrounded by their family and friends.

That night was just the start for the two. Days later, the two reunited at another party where Florence asked Herman if he got his car repaired. He chuckled and answered yes.

“I was glad to see her again,” said Herman. “After that party, we went to every party together.”

For three years, the two continued to see each other on the weekends.

“I was living in a very poor life and all of a sudden I realized that my happiest times (were) when I was dating her on the weekends,” said Herman, “and I thought about it and I said, ‘You know, maybe it’s time to do something about it.’ And I told her that I was in love with her and that we should get married.”

Herman and Florence got married on Nov. 28, 1948, in Boyle Heights.

Other than saying “I do,” one of their favorite things that they have done together is raise their children – one daughter and two sons. “I loved raising the kids,” said Herman.

Florence and Herman Green look at their wedding photo from 1948 as they celebrate their 75th anniversary at Don Cuco Mexican Restaurant in Newhall on Saturday, 112523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Florence recalled all of the traveling the family did. Their favorite spot to go was the lake, taking everyone out on the boat to water ski.

“So many wonderful times,” said Florence.

It was in these formative years that their daughter Helen Perry learned just how much she should hold her family together.

“Nothing’s more important than family,” said Perry. “That’s the bottom line of everything that we have all learned. You hear it all the time, but (it’s true).”

Florence and “Herm,” her endearing nickname for Herman, agreed that it is hard to name even just a couple of their best moments because there are so many. They said they feel blessed to just have each other, blessed for 75 years of having each other.

“They both deserve awards,” said Perry.

The secret to 75 years of marriage? “I think just to talk to each other and to keep in touch,” said Florence. “You have differences … but everyone has them.”

Herman, 95, and Florence, 93, now reside in Canyon Country and have for the past 30 years, with one of their sons living with them to care for them. On Saturday they were surrounded by their friends, even Beverly who was their neighbor in 1950 and has since been a lifelong friend of Florence’s, and family at Don Cuco Mexican Restaurant.

Jokes, laughter and hugs were in no short supply in the midst of red booths and tables. Florence read aloud from her folded-up, lined piece of paper, expressing her gratitude for everyone who was able to come and celebrate the momentous occasion with them. Tears came to her eyes as the words she wanted to say came off the paper.

Then it was time to eat.

To Herman’s right, Florence. Behind him, gold “75” balloons. In front of him, a large margarita ready to celebrate 75 years of love.