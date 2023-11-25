One male is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Newhall on Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and reports from the scene.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:42 p.m. Saturday to Market Street and Railroad Avenue.

Spectators watched after one person killed after being struck by a car in Newhall at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

According to Los Angeles County first responder dispatch radio, one male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and sustained injury.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:44 p.m. alongside AMR ambulance personnel, and pronounced the bicyclist dead, according to reports from the scene. Fire cleared from the scene at 12:55 p.m.

Reports from the scene indicated the person was struck by a blue Mini Cooper as the cyclist was on the surface streets. It is unknown which direction the cyclist was going.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials shut down traffic in the area.

SCV Sherif’s Station officials said that the investigation is ongoing at the time of this publication. Deputies at the scene declined to provide any additional information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Additional reporting by Katherine Quezada and Oscar Sol.