PHOTOS: Disney jazz at west ranch high school

Vocalists Steve Lively and Elissa Butler performed Beauty and the Beast and other Disney classics during the Go Jazz Big Band orchestra’s A Century of Disney Magic on Sunday evening at the West Ranch High School theater. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Vocalists Steve Lively and Elissa Butler performed Beauty and the Beast and other Disney classics during the Go Jazz Big Band orchestra’s A Century of Disney Magic on Sunday evening at the West Ranch High School theater. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal