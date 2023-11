Santa Clarita residents came by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Donate-A-Bear Drive, where new stuffed animals were dropped off to give to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department as a form of comfort. In addition to donating, those who participated could spend time with Henry the bear, while enjoying hot cocoa in the rainy weather.

Community members can donate a bear year-round to the Volunteer Services Department at Henry Mayo, where bears or stuffed-animals should measure 9 to 12 inches.