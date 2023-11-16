Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle Campaign at Light Up Main Street

News release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps invites the community to attend the annual Red Kettle Campaign ribbon-cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. You can join Capt. Rafael Viana, board members and elected officials as they kick off the holiday season.

“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest annual fundraiser of its kind in the United States,” Viana said in a news release. “This kick-off event will jump-start the giving season here in Santa Clarita. Every dollar raised in our red kettles will stay right here in our community, providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round that operate out of our outreach center on Lyons Avenue.”

It is not too late to be part of the local Red Kettle Campaign. You can donate when you see the red kettles and hear the bells ringing. Donations can be made in cash or through the new tap credit card system.

You can also sign up to be a bell ringer. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations. To sign up, call 661-210-1037 or visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides a variety of resources for the community through food, shelter, addiction resources and more. More information is available at SCVSalvationArmy.org.