SCV-based DrinkPAK building 2 facilities in Texas

News release

DrinkPAK, a contract manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, the company announced in a news release.

The new facilities, on Eagle Parkway and at Carter Park East, will occupy a combined space of approximately 2.8 million square feet.

The 1.5-million-square-foot low-acid facility on Eagle Parkway, DP2, is expected to open in November 2024 and will manufacture energy drinks, teas, sodas, waters, hard seltzers, beer, wine, and spirits in most can sizes and packing formats. The filling and packaging equipment from Krones AG will produce up to 2,600 cans per minute and feature dual filler production lines, the release said. The facility will also include an automated variety packaging line for multi-flavor cartons and trays.

The 1.4-million-square-foot high-acid facility at Carter Park East, DP3, is expected to open in January 2025. This facility will be one of the largest, most technologically advanced low-acid canned beverage plants in the world, catering to products such as coffees, protein drinks, milk and alt-milk products, including oat milk, almond milk, and soy, the release said.

“We are thrilled to expand our advanced manufacturing organization with two new state-of-the- art facilities that will enable us to manufacture more high-quality drinks for the best brands in the world,” DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena said in the release. “This expansion positions DrinkPAK at the forefront of innovation in the beverage industry, offering unique opportunities for the creation of canned low-acid products.”

Currently headquartered in Santa Clarita’s Needham Ranch industrial center, DrinkPAK boasts a 24/7 production capacity of 2.1 billion annual cans. The company has approximately 550 employees.