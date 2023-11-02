SCV Water to receive $5.3 million state grant for groundwater sustainability

News release

To offset costs associated with implementing tasks identified in the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan, the SCV Water Agency has been awarded $5.3 million through Round 2 of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant program administered by the California Department of Water Resources.

The projects identified in the grant application are designed to strengthen the local groundwater basin and continue a long history of ensuring its sustainability, according to a news release from SCV Water.

The grant will be used to fully fund projects identified in the grant application with no additional cost to the SCV community, the release said. More specifically, grant funds will be used in the following ways to expand monitoring in the Upper Santa Clara River Groundwater Basin:

Monitoring Wells – Siting, design, construction and testing of additional dedicated groundwater monitoring wells in the basin.

– Siting, design, construction and testing of additional dedicated groundwater monitoring wells in the basin. Existing GSP Implementation – Focused on performing ongoing monitoring, reporting, and outreach.

– Focused on performing ongoing monitoring, reporting, and outreach. Domestic Well Survey – Conduct domestic well research based upon available DWR well records, review of historical and recent aerial photos, and review of municipal water hookup and usage records to identify developed parcels without municipal service.

Grant Administration – Perform tasks necessary for state-required reporting and invoicing under the grant agreement.

The SCV-GSA authorized SCV Water, as a member agency, to apply for a grant on its behalf. Funds totaling $5,304,640 will be included in the SCV-GSA’s and SCV Water’s fiscal year 2023-2024 through 2025-2026 budgets.