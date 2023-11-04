Second pedestrian hit by vehicle on Saturday 

A Newhall vehicle collision involving a pedestrian resulted in no transports on Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Care and Control Center officials.

According to Capt.. Manny Sampang, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department Care and Control Center, firefighters were dispatched to Railroad Avenue and West Market Street at 12:15 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 12:19 p.m.

Sampang was unable to confirm the age of the pedestrian who was struck and the extent of the person’s injuries.

“I have no records of a transport,” said Sampang.