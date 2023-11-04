Second pedestrian hit by vehicle on Saturday 

Breaking News File Art
A Newhall vehicle collision involving a pedestrian resulted in no transports on Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Care and Control Center officials. 

According to Capt.. Manny Sampang, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department Care and Control Center, firefighters were dispatched to Railroad Avenue and West Market Street at 12:15 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 12:19 p.m.  

Sampang was unable to confirm the age of the pedestrian who was struck and the extent of the person’s injuries.  

“I have no records of a transport,” said Sampang.   

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

