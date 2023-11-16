Soroptimists expand Dream It, Be It program

News release

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has announced the expansion of its “Dream It, Be It” conference into local junior high schools, with the inaugural event having been held at Placerita Junior High School on Nov. 3.

The “Dream It, Be It” conference, previously hosted for high school-age girls at Canyon High School in 2022, will now extend its reach to empower younger girls as they embark on their educational journey, the organization said in a news release. This expansion is a significant milestone in SIGSCV’s ongoing commitment to providing career guidance, mentorship and life skills to young girls in the Santa Clarita Valley, the release said.

“By introducing the ‘Dream It, Be It’ program to local junior high schools, we aim to reach girls at a critical stage in their development. Our program encourages them to dream big, set goals, and overcome obstacles, instilling the confidence and skills necessary for success,” SIGSCV President Renee Leon said in the release.

Leon added: “Empowering both junior high and high school-aged girls is crucial in fostering their self-belief and personal growth. The impact of ‘Dream It, Be It’ goes beyond the classroom and will help these young women realize their full potential.”

The Placerita Junior High event offered attendees a series of engaging sessions, including discovering their dreams, exploring careers and creating achievable goals.

The “Dream It, Be It” program is part of the “Soroptimist Dream Programs,” complementing the signature program “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women.” These programs work hand in hand to provide sustainable and measurable change for women and girls, ensuring access to education and training required to achieve their dreams, the organization’s release said. The “Live Your Dream Awards” assist women by offering resources for improving their education, skills and job prospects.

The “Dream It, Be It” program is now under the leadership of three new chairs, with Monica Rangel, Di Thompson and Jocelyn Reyes.

To learn more about Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, visit www.sigscv.org.