A physical altercation left one man without his property and a 51-year-old Sun Valley resident arrested on suspicion of robbery on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday deputies responded to Flying Tiger Drive and Sierra Highway regarding a robbery call.

Deputies learned upon arrival that two men were involved in a physical altercation.

“The suspect pushed the victim and the victim fell to the ground,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspect then stole victim’s property and left.”

The victim sustained injury, according to Borbon. Deputies later located the suspect and detained him.

The Sun Valley resident was arrested on suspicion of robbery and was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.