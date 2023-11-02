Two big rigs collide near Gorman 

A traffic collision involving two big rigs occurred north of Pyramid Lake on the northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, resulting in one person being trapped, according to L.A. County emergency radio dispatch traffic.

Multiple engines responded to the scene, which has been dubbed the Smokey incident due to its proximity to Smokey Bear Road.

According to Fred Fielding, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, additional units were requested but more details were not immediately available. The units were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. and were at the scene at 1:19 p.m., he said.

Radio dispatch traffic indicated at approximately 1:55 p.m. that the two big rigs were entangled and would have to be separated before one of the trapped occupants could be extricated.

According to SigAlert.com, traffic was backed up approximately a mile near Pyramid Lake. Delays of at least an hour were expected after the freeway was completely shut down, according to radio dispatch traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.