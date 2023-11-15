Two major retail stores stolen from within minutes

Two major retail stores in Valencia had merchandise stolen from them on Tuesday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Nicholas Hostel, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 5:05 p.m. deputies received a call and responded to reports that $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Kohl’s located on Valencia Boulevard. The suspects were described as one Black female and one Black male who drove off in a grey SUV.  

At 5:10 p.m. deputies received a second call and responded to Macy’s on a report of $250 of merchandise being stolen, according to Hostel. The suspects were described as two male Hispanics who drove off in a blue Honda CRV.  

Deputies remained on the scene of both locations and were investigating the incidents as of the publication of this story.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

