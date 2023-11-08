Valencia Marketplace to hold tree lighting ceremony Dec. 8

News release

Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Children will have the opportunity to visit and take photos with Santa Claus, and there will be musical entertainment provided by local schools and magical entertainment by Magic Castle Magician and balloon artist Dennis Forel.

At 7 p.m., local civic leaders will bring holiday greetings to the guests and then the dignitaries, along with Santa, will light up the holiday tree. Musical entertainment and surprises will follow.

The event is to be held at the Valencia Marketplace Amphitheater on The Old Road, near Mod Pizza.