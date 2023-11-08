Valencia Marketplace to hold tree lighting ceremony Dec. 8

Press release
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. 

Children will have the opportunity to visit and take photos with Santa Claus, and there will be musical entertainment provided by local schools and magical entertainment by Magic Castle Magician and balloon artist Dennis Forel. 

At 7 p.m., local civic leaders will bring holiday greetings to the guests and then the dignitaries, along with Santa, will light up the holiday tree. Musical entertainment and surprises will follow. 

The event is to be held at the Valencia Marketplace Amphitheater on The Old Road, near Mod Pizza. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS