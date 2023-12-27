2024 Empowering Hearts to honor local parents

News release

Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the executive director and a photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.

Since that first event 14 years ago, SMO has honored community leaders, local artists with a variety of talents, and many other influential individuals who have made a difference in the Santa Clarita Valley. Most recently, the nonprofit has elected to showcase the unsung members of the community: hard-working, dedicated parents who have stayed the course and learned to survive amidst the hardships associated with single parenting.

“We hope you will join us as we share the powerful stories of triumph these individuals bring with them,” SMO said in a news release. “A night of celebration and joy, our Empowering Hearts Gala assures an atmosphere filled with optimism and hope. Not only will you be treated to this heartfelt program, you will also enjoy a delectable dinner, entertainment, unique offerings from our silent auction and more.”

The event is scheduled Friday, Feb. 23, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

Discounted early bird tickets ($125) are available through Sunday at EmpoweringHeArts2024.com. Ticket prices will increase beginning Jan. 1. Sponsorships are also available.

Empowering HeArts is SMO’s signature fundraising event. All donations go to further Single Mothers Outreach’s mission of empowering single parents and their children by providing hope, support, and resources so that families can become self-sustaining and thrive. For more information, visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org.