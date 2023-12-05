Canyon Country resident arrested following burglary call 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 39-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property exceeding $950 on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 27900 block of Solamint Road on Thursday regarding a burglary report call.  

Multiple items were stolen, according to initial reports.  

Deputies located one of the stolen items during the investigation, according to Borbon.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property exceeding $950 and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people's stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial.

