Canyon Country resident arrested following burglary call 

A 39-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property exceeding $950 on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 27900 block of Solamint Road on Thursday regarding a burglary report call.

Multiple items were stolen, according to initial reports.

Deputies located one of the stolen items during the investigation, according to Borbon.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property exceeding $950 and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.