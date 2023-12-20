CHP holding maximum enforcement period during holiday weekend 

The California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office will be holding a maximum enforcement period from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at midnight, according to officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall office, a maximum enforcement period entails having all available officers deployed on roadways to ensure that motorists continue to move. CHP officers will also be focusing on enforcing driving laws related to speeding, wearing seatbelts and driving under the influence, Greengard said.

“This additional enforcement initiative aims to enhance the safety of the public on California’s roads during the busy travel period,” Greengard said.

The CHP conducts maximum enforcement periods six times each year, according to Greengard: New Year’s, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.