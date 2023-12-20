CHP holding maximum enforcement period during holiday weekend 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
The California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office will be holding a maximum enforcement period from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at midnight, according to officials. 

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall office, a maximum enforcement period entails having all available officers deployed on roadways to ensure that motorists continue to move. CHP officers will also be focusing on enforcing driving laws related to speeding, wearing seatbelts and driving under the influence, Greengard said. 

“This additional enforcement initiative aims to enhance the safety of the public on California’s roads during the busy travel period,” Greengard said. 

The CHP conducts maximum enforcement periods six times each year, according to Greengard: New Year’s, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5522, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

