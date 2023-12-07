Christmas shopping for a cause  

Holiday Home Tour returned for its annual boutique on Sunday with over 50 local vendors at Henry Mayo Center, and proceeds were donated to the Center of Women and Newborns, including the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The Holiday Home Tour also hosted a gala that took place on Friday at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, where attendees had dinner and viewed three selected homes that were not only beautiful but also had festive holiday décor just in time for the holidays.

Over 50 local vendors and small businesses were present on Sunday at the Henry Mayo Center selling handmade products. The boutique was a free admission event where attendees could continue their holiday shopping while supporting small businesses and a good cause.

Local vendors present at the boutique paid a fee to secure a spot that allowed them to sell their products.

Attendees of the Holiday Home Tour Boutique could browse through a wide range of products that small businesses were selling all day long. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Henry Mayo Home Tour League President Katie Varner said that they hope to raise a total of $100,000 from both the gala and the boutique combined so that the center can buy much-needed equipment and technology for those departments.

“Two years ago, we were able to purchase the Arctic blanket … which helps the babies in the NICU control their body temperatures,” said Varner. “You know, it’s really important and the hospital has a couple, but the NICU has their own. [It helps] so they don’t have to get it from a different department.”

Multiple rooms were filled with various tables selling a wide range of products. Some vendors were selling hand-multicolored fanny packs, toys and jewelry while others were selling their services like skin care treatments and makeup. There was a variety so every attendee could find something that resonated with them.

Santa Clarita resident Jessica Howe-Flores was present with her small business named It Seams Legit, selling bags and other accessories such as patches, wallets and notebooks. She frequently attends boutique events so she can sell her original products.

About 50 small business vendors were present during the Holiday Home Tour Boutique selling their handmade products such as bags, jewelry, toys for children, makeup, etc. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“I always like doing events where they are giving, where it’s like for a purpose … versus just a big event,” said Howe-Flores. She was happy to be present at the Holiday Home Boutique as it was supporting a good cause.

Emily Chavez from Emily’s Skin Care in Valencia had a table where she had informational pamphlets about how to take care of your skin and the services she provided as a licensed esthetician. Chavez said she also treats cancer patients.

“It’s really fun, a lot of different vendors and I’m enjoying it. I’m seeing a lot of faces and a lot of interest and a couple of bookings,” said Chavez during her experience at the boutique on Sunday.

Vendors also donated baskets with their products and services for attendees of the boutique to purchase tickets for a chance to win in a raffle.

Vendors donated baskets with a wide range of their products to raffle off to people who were interested in winning something for free at the Holiday Home Tour Boutique on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal