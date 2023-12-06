City to host three blood drives this month

News release

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment for one of three city-hosted blood drives scheduled for the month of December, according to a news release from the city.

The first one takes place Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city of Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country JoAnne Darcy Branch (18601 Soledad Canyon Road – sponsor code CanyonCountryLibrary), while the second one is scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd. – sponsor code cityofsantaclarita) in the Carl Boyer Room. The third blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Centre, Cedar Hall (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway – sponsor code SportsCenterSC).

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16 years of age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

All donors donating between Dec. 1-17, will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email. Terms do apply, visit RCBlood.org/Team for more details. To learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and to make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org.