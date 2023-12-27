Coroner ID’s 2 dead in separate incidents over the weekend  

The names of two individuals who died over the weekend in separate incidents have been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Miguel Vergara, 47, and Emilio Carbajal Cruz, 27, have been identified as the two decedents, according to information available on the coroner’s website.

Vergara was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 25000 block of Peachland Avenue on Saturday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. Residents and family members could be seen watching as personnel from the coroner’s office conducted its investigation at around 1 p.m.

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to the coroner’s website. No foul play is suspected, officials said Saturday.

Cruz was killed in a traffic collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to officials, the collision occurred near the Newhall Avenue exit and involved at least two vehicles.

The cause of death for Cruz is listed as “blunt traumatic injuries,” according to the coroner’s website.

The initial call, according to Officer A. de los Reyes with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center, was for a vehicle facing the wrong way. A white Chevy Camaro was found facing the wrong way at the scene, although officers did not say that they had determined the cause of the collision yet as of this story’s publication.

A Sigalert was issued at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday and remained in place until 7:43 a.m. for the No. 2 through 4 lanes on the southbound side of Highway 14.

Another person involved in the collision was transported to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, who said the person was in critical condition at the time of transport. The current condition of the person is unknown at the time of this story’s publication.

The identity of the person killed in a fatal traffic collision on Thursday evening at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway has yet to be released.