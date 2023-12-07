Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after entering fight with car 

An 18-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury after being the third party in an altercation, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Nov. 22 at 7:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 25400 block of The Old Road due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The report detailed a victim and a female suspect had engaged in a verbal altercation. The altercation turned physical when a male adult, who was with the female adult, hit a witness, standing next to the victim, with his vehicle.

Medical attention was declined.

Both suspects were arrested. One of the suspects, an 18-year-old Canyon Country resident, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury.