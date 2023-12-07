Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after entering fight with car 

An 18-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury after being the third party in an altercation, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Nov. 22 at 7:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 25400 block of The Old Road due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.  

The report detailed a victim and a female suspect had engaged in a verbal altercation. The altercation turned physical when a male adult, who was with the female adult, hit a witness, standing next to the victim, with his vehicle.  

Medical attention was declined.  

Both suspects were arrested. One of the suspects, an 18-year-old Canyon Country resident, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

