Grand theft suspects detained in Magic Mountain parking lot

Two individuals were detained as sheriff’s deputies investigated the attempted theft of a vehicle near Six Flags Magic Mountain on Sunday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The original call came in at 4:51 p.m.,” said Deputy Joana Warren. “And the victim, or the informant, let us know that there were males that were connecting a trailer to a white truck. They updated us with the information. It originated at Freedmill Road and Knudson Parkway.”

Sheriff’s deputies located the suspects near Magic Mountain, where they were hiding inside of the truck. They were determined to be the vehicle’s sole occupants and were detained without incident or injury.

No further information was made available as of the time of this publication.