Lanes closures expected on Lyons due to Edison upgrade

News release

A Southern California Edison electric system upgrade on Lyons Avenue is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 11, and the project will result in temporary lane closures.

Southern California Edison, along with its contractor, HotLine Construction Inc., will perform underground vault and conduit installations on Lyons Avenue, from Railroad Avenue to Wiley Canyon Road, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The work will temporarily affect the No. 1 and No. 2 eastbound lanes.

Work hours will take place at night, Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., excluding city-observed holidays. Drivers are asked to be aware of the lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures.

Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed through the construction zone, the city release said. “Safety is the No. 1 priority around all construction work, and the city of Santa Clarita is closely collaborating with the utility companies to ensure the least inconvenience to the community.”

The work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 30, 2024.

For more information about the project, contact Assistant City Engineer Amalia Marreh at [email protected] or call 661-255-4363.