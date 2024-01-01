Men arrested on suspicion of weapons charges 

Two men were arrested on suspicion of charges relating to the possession of firearms and ammunition earlier this week, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were conducting a probation compliance check on the 28000 block of Paradise Road in Castaic.

“Multiple firearms and ammunition were recovered during the compliance check and both suspects were arrested,” said Jensen in an email.

The 26-year-old and 50-year-old Hispanic males were taken into custody and are being held in the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles as of the publication of this story.