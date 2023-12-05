Multiple German shepherds found dead on Highway 14  

California Highway Patrol
Multiple German shepherds were fatally hit on Highway 14 in Canyon Country early Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. 

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall Office, at approximately 12:40 a.m. CHP officers responded to the northbound side of Highway 14 at Sand Canyon Road on reports of animals being struck.  

Original reports believed the animals to be coyotes.  

CHP officers found three German shepherds dead on the scene. It was unknown where the dogs came from. CHP Newhall contacted the correct authorities to further handle the incident.  

Greengard said no additional injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.  

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

