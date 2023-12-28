New year, same showers 

You can ring in the new year with champagne showers — and the potential for real showers this holiday weekend.

“We’re going to have rain Friday night, into Saturday after midnight. Overnight rain into the morning, early afternoon,” said Mike Wofford, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service. “Should be tapering off after that, expecting around a half inch, maybe three quarters of an inch.”

The storm is not expected to be major, and will be focused mostly over the Santa Barbara area. Clear skies are expected for Saturday afternoon, with another possibility for light precipitation Sunday afternoon, according to Wofford.

There is another light system expected to come through Monday, when the sprinkling will likely result in under a 10th of an inch.

There are no red flag warnings issued, and thunderstorms are a possibility, although they are expected to take place over the ocean.

While flooding and closures are not expected, Wofford encourages residents to take caution when driving on the wet roads.