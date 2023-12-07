Newhall resident arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary

A 33-year-old Newhall resident was arrested in connection to a commercial burglary in Newhall that occurred on Nov. 28, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded on Nov. 28 to Top Notch Smoke Shop due to a report of a burglary in progress.

“It was reported that a male adult transient wearing all black entered the location through a shattered door, stole multiple items and left the location on foot,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the front door to be shattered. They proceeded to conduct a search of the location and found no one inside.

The suspect was found at a later date and arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary on Nov. 30. The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.