No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle fire that occurred in parking lot 12 of the lower part of Castaic Lake, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Craig Little, public information officer with the L.A County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:51 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later.

The truck was on fire on the main east ramp where a lifeguard on duty notified authorities, said Little.

No injuries or transports were reported.