A head-on collision on Lyons Avenue between Peachland Avenue and Wheeler Road on Tuesday afternoon resulted in nobody being trans- ported to a hospital, according to officials. A report from the scene indicated that one person received medical treatment at the scene. Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a two vehicle collision on Lyons Avenue near Wheeler Road in Newhall on Tuesday, 122623. Dan Watson/The Signal